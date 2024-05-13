Defeat BJP, Kejriwal won’t go to jail: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, May 12
During a roadshow in Moti Nagar and Uttam Nagar areas ahead of the elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urged people to vote AAP to stop the Delhi CM from going back to jail.
“You all have to vote on May 25. If you give such a big ‘fatwa’, then Kejriwal Sahab will not have to go to jail again. The BJP’s government is not going to be formed. AAP and INDIA bloc are coming to power,” Mann asserted, making a strong appeal to the voters.
He said after INDIA comes to power, the biggest contribution would be of AAP and the first thing would be to give full statehood to Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the crowd that if they voted for the ‘jhadu’ (AAP’s symbol), he won’t have to go back to jail.
“They (BJP) are saying that after 20 days, I have to go back to jail. But if you choose ‘jhadu’ I won’t have to go back to jail,” Kejriwal said. “You have the power.” he added.
“They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want the work of the people of Delhi to be done,” Kejriwal said during the roadshow.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha
Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...