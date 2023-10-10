Defend Punjab on SYL issue: Former MLAs’ Association

Chandigarh: The Former MLAs’ Association in the state urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday to defend Punjab on the SYL issue. Association general secretary Ranjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi said, “Punjab has fed the entire nation and helped India in becoming self-reliant. This was possible only because of groundwater, which is now depleting and its consequences will adversely impact the future generations.” TNS
Fake antacid sachets seized
Muktsar: The police, along with officials of an MNC, seized 2,700 duplicate sachets of the firm’s famous antacid product from a shop here on Sunday. Company officials requested the police to take appropriate action in the regard. TNS
Anti-drug drive at school
Fazilka: A voluntary certificate-filling campaign, as part of the Fazilka police’s anti-drug programme, was organised at local Government Senior Secondary School for boys on Monday, said SSP Maneet Singh Dhesi. Students filled a certificate, voluntarily declaring that they will never consume drugs and also encourage fellow students and family members to stay away from drug abuse.
