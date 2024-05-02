Defer paddy transplant date, ban Pusa-44: PAU alumni to Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 1

Concerned over the threat of desertification that looms large over Punjab, eminent alumni of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have asked the state government to take immediate steps for deferring paddy transplanting/planting date and banning of the water guzzling Pusa-44 variety of paddy, which will help conserve water.

Citing the latest report of the Central Ground Water Board, which says that the water table in the state is depleting at the rate of two feet each year and groundwater in all three aquifers, up to a depth of 1,000 feet, will completely finish in next 15 years, the Punjab Water Conservation Initiative Group has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking his immediate attention.

The group consists of farm scientists Dr SS Johal, Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, Dr Rattan Lal and Dr BS Dhillon among other globally renowned farm experts. Kahan Singh Pannu, a former bureaucrat, told The Tribune that they were immensely concerned about the depleting water table and its impact on the socio-economic fabric of the state. “We have noted that the cultivation of paddy, in standing water, especially before the onset of monsoon is a disaster for water resources. The Punjab Preservation of Sub Soil Water Act, 2009, under which the date of planting paddy was fixed as June 10 onwards, was a cornerstone in ameliorating the water crisis to some extent. During the last 15 years, agricultural scientists have been able to develop paddy varieties which take 20-30 days less to mature, and these should be encouraged,” he said.

The group has urged the state government that their ultimate goal should be to align the paddy planting with the onset of monsoon in the first week of July. But till then, the government should immediately shift the paddy transplanting schedule to June 20 onwards. Similarly, direct seeding of paddy should be allowed from June 7.

In addition, the group has urged that the state government should ban sowing of long duration Pusa-44, Peeli Pusa and Doggar Pusa by banning the government purchase of these varieties. “It is a fact that these varieties are not only water guzzlers, but are also environmental hazards in terms of heavy paddy residue. The group noted that the production of foundation seed of these varieties was stopped by Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, (parent body of Pusa varieties) about five years back. Therefore, the seeds of these varieties with farmers and some seed traders are now suffering from ‘seed fatigue’, resulting in these becoming vulnerable to attack of pests and diseases. Majority of farmers have already shifted to short-duration varieties,” these scientists said.

