Defying ban orders, 22 outfits protest near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 26

Despite a ban on gatherings and Section 144 of the CrPC in place, members of 22 different organisations protested near the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann here today.

Members of the organisations, who were forcibly removed by the police during the intervening night of August 25 and 26, alleged that the cops hadn’t returned their tents, utensils and other belongings that were snatched from them.

Meanwhile, DC Jitendra Jorwal has sought a report from the SDM and the police to take further action for the violation of the ban orders. The police, however, have denied having snatched any belongings of the protesters.

“The CM should immediately withdraw the ban on protests near his residence and seek a detailed report on how the police forcibly removed the peaceful protesters at midnight and snatched their belongings,” said Swarnjit Singh, president, Association for Democratic Rights.

The protesters first assembled under the overbridge on the Patiala bypass and organised a rally there. Later, they took out a protest march towards the CM’s residence, but were stopped by the police.

“The AAP government got the votes of residents by promising to protect their rights. But it’s for the first time that we are not being allowed to hold even a peaceful protest near the CM’s house. It has exposed the real anti-democracy face of the government,” alleged Raghuvir Singh, leader, Democratic Teachers’ Front.

#bhagwant mann #Sangrur