Delay in announcing nominee no disadvantage for BJP in Ferozepur

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 5

Even when notification for Lok Sabha election process was expected on Tuesday, arch national rival parties Congress and BJP were yet to announce their candidates for Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar has addressed meetings of various sections in rural and urban areas but avoided using sound systems. Without naming the BJP, his interaction focuses on motivating people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he says, has introduced welfare schemes for all.

No senior Congress leader has visited Abohar so far. AAP workers infighting has dampened spirits for the party candidate Kaka Brar. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal cancelled the first workers meeting at Abohar and only a few workers gathered to listen to candidate Bobby Mann at a youth leader’s house. Some senior activists of Congress and SAD are set to spend much of their time knocking the courts now as they have been booked for developing colonies illegally in the past ten years. SAD has been the winner in the past four parliamentary elections since 1998 but people have started questioning local leaders about what their MPs had done for the public in the past 25 years.

No cong leader has visited yet

