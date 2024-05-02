Delay in ticket allotment may hit Congress campaign: Ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 1

Former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, who is one of the contenders for the Congress ticket in Ferozepur, today said the delay in announcement of the candidate would hit the poll campaign.

AAP has fielded its Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, while SAD has given ticket to Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who is a son of former MP Zora Singh Mann. The BSP has fielded Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj’s father Surinder Kamboj. All of them are already campaigning in the constituency.

Ghubaya, who has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2014, said, “The Congress may announce my candidature from Ferozepur seat anytime. I have held talks with senior leaders on this issue. However, the delay in announcement is affecting the election campaign.”

About the possibility of another person getting the ticket, especially a former IPS officer, Ghubaya said, “The officer has already said that he won’t contest the election.”

Ghubaya today also held meeting with his supporters.

Just like the Congress, the BJP is also yet to announce its candidate for Ferozepur.

