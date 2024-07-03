 Delayed rains keep power demand high across Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Delayed rains keep power demand high across Punjab

Delayed rains keep power demand high across Punjab

Delayed rains keep power demand high across Punjab


Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 2

Following intense heat wave and practically no rain in June, power demand in Punjab rose around 5 per cent in June 2024 as compared to June last year. The average daily supply by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has also increased by around 24 per cent to 2,918 LU (lakh units) per day against last year’s supply of 2,352 lakh units per day.

Only 3 districts of state got rain

The problem is that while Chandigarh and only three districts of Punjab got some rain in the past week, other parts of the state are still dry and humid. This means the power demand is constantly high. Predictions by the weather department have gone wrong and only regular rains are the key to lowering power demand. — PSPCL official

Power demand in the state rose around 5 per cent in June 2024, and saw almost three days when the power demand broke all previous year records crossing 16,000 MW.

The maximum power demand touched 16,089 MW on June 29 in Punjab, while it was 15,305 MW on June 23, 2023. Usually rains help by times of the year, but delay in monsoon arrival has kept demand high.

The maximum daily power supply by PSPCL was 3,572 LU on June 26 this year while the daily power supply done by PSPCL last June was 3425 LU on May 23.

According to details procured from PSPCL, the average daily power supply in the state in June was 2,918 LU, comprising 370 LU from thermal plants and 170 LU from hydro projects.

“Punjab has seen a consistent rise in the demand for power for the last four months with highest — 16,089 MW — in June in the first 15 days of paddy season, but this may cross 16,500-MW mark in the coming month,” said a PSPCL official. “The problem is that while Chandigarh and only three districts of Punjab got some rain in the past week, other parts of the state are still dry and humid. This means the power demand is constantly high. Predictions by the weather department have gone wrong and only regular rains are the key to lowering power demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another setback during the high power demand days, the closure of one unit of 660MW Talwandi Sabo power plant yesterday night added to the woes of Punjab during paddy transplantation season. PSPCL officials claim the unit will resume operations on Thursday morning. This is the third tripping of a 660 MW unit after the start of paddy season on June 15.

Earlier, one unit in Talwandi Sabo tripped on June 19 on boiler problem and was back on June 21. Later, another unit tripped on June 23 and was functional on June 26.

A senior officer of the PSPCL claimed that with increased withdrawals from the northern grid and adequate power purchases, all power consumers in Punjab have been provided uninterrupted power supply officially without power cuts till date during the season. “The unscheduled power cuts due to maintenance, overloading of transformers, and for equipment safety happen but we have tried to ensure regular supply to all consumers,” he stated.

The coal stock at all three state-run plants is available — for 19 days at Lehra Mohabbat, 16 days at Ropar and 14 days at Goindwal. In the private sector, the Rajpura plant has 28 days of coal stock while the Talwandi Sabo plant has four days of coal stock.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Assistant professors, librarians stage sit-in

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution