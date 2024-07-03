Delayed rains keep power demand high across Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 2

Following intense heat wave and practically no rain in June, power demand in Punjab rose around 5 per cent in June 2024 as compared to June last year. The average daily supply by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has also increased by around 24 per cent to 2,918 LU (lakh units) per day against last year’s supply of 2,352 lakh units per day.

Only 3 districts of state got rain The problem is that while Chandigarh and only three districts of Punjab got some rain in the past week, other parts of the state are still dry and humid. This means the power demand is constantly high. Predictions by the weather department have gone wrong and only regular rains are the key to lowering power demand. — PSPCL official

Power demand in the state rose around 5 per cent in June 2024, and saw almost three days when the power demand broke all previous year records crossing 16,000 MW.

The maximum power demand touched 16,089 MW on June 29 in Punjab, while it was 15,305 MW on June 23, 2023. Usually rains help by times of the year, but delay in monsoon arrival has kept demand high.

The maximum daily power supply by PSPCL was 3,572 LU on June 26 this year while the daily power supply done by PSPCL last June was 3425 LU on May 23.

According to details procured from PSPCL, the average daily power supply in the state in June was 2,918 LU, comprising 370 LU from thermal plants and 170 LU from hydro projects.

“Punjab has seen a consistent rise in the demand for power for the last four months with highest — 16,089 MW — in June in the first 15 days of paddy season, but this may cross 16,500-MW mark in the coming month,” said a PSPCL official. “The problem is that while Chandigarh and only three districts of Punjab got some rain in the past week, other parts of the state are still dry and humid. This means the power demand is constantly high. Predictions by the weather department have gone wrong and only regular rains are the key to lowering power demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another setback during the high power demand days, the closure of one unit of 660MW Talwandi Sabo power plant yesterday night added to the woes of Punjab during paddy transplantation season. PSPCL officials claim the unit will resume operations on Thursday morning. This is the third tripping of a 660 MW unit after the start of paddy season on June 15.

Earlier, one unit in Talwandi Sabo tripped on June 19 on boiler problem and was back on June 21. Later, another unit tripped on June 23 and was functional on June 26.

A senior officer of the PSPCL claimed that with increased withdrawals from the northern grid and adequate power purchases, all power consumers in Punjab have been provided uninterrupted power supply officially without power cuts till date during the season. “The unscheduled power cuts due to maintenance, overloading of transformers, and for equipment safety happen but we have tried to ensure regular supply to all consumers,” he stated.

The coal stock at all three state-run plants is available — for 19 days at Lehra Mohabbat, 16 days at Ropar and 14 days at Goindwal. In the private sector, the Rajpura plant has 28 days of coal stock while the Talwandi Sabo plant has four days of coal stock.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL