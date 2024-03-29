Delhi-based parties trying to create wedge: Sukhbir Badal

Bathinda, March 28
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today said the voters need to elect between those who always worked for them and outsiders who came to loot resources of Punjab.
Sukhbir and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other leaders visited Sardulgarh and Talwandi Sabo segments as part of the “Punjab Bachao Yatra”.
Harsimrat said, “It’s a choice between apne and prayee.” Sukhbir accused Delhi-based parties of indulging in false propaganda to create a wedge between Punjabis and their own social, religious and political “fauj” (SAD).
Asserting that the Akali Dal was committed to maintaining the Panthic as well as regional character of the party, Sukhbir said, “We have a heritage of safeguarding the Panth and aspirations of Punjabis. Unlike Delhi- based parties, which sacrifice anything for political motives, SAD never compromises on its core values.”
Appealing to Punjabis to strengthen the regional party, Sukhbir said “Delhi-based parties have ruined Punjab in the last seven years. Not only the state has become bankrupt, development activity has also come to a halt. I challenge both the Congress and AAP to tell one major infrastructure project they have established in the last seven years.”
