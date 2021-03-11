Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Punjab Police have claimed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Delhi BJP media incharge Naveen Kumar Jindal was running away from the investigation and not joining the same. The police also claimed that Jindal had not denied posting the “doctored video” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his Twitter account.

“It is apposite to mention here that the investigating agency has not taken any coercive steps against the petitioner and has followed the due process of law for investigation of the allegations levelled against the petitioner. It is the petitioner, who is running away from the investigation and not joining the investigation, despite noting the summons issued to him by the investigating agency,” the police stated.

In a reply submitted before the high court, the Deputy Superintendent of Police added that prima facie it appeared that Kejriwal’s “doctored interview” was created and circulated with the intent of maligning his reputation and image and to create disturbance in society for political gains.

Jindal was seeking the quashing of an FIR registered in Mohali on April 7 under the provisions of the IT Act and the IPC on the ground that the matter was a classic case of political malafide. The FIR was registered for forgery and other offences under Sections 465, 468, 500, 504, 505(1) (b) of the IPC and 66 of the IT Act at Mohali phase II police station.

As per allegations, Jindal had shared a video allegedly tarnishing Kejriwal’s image. Appearing before Justice Bahl’s Bench, senior counsel RS Rai and Chetan Mittal with advocate Mayank Aggarwal had submitted that none of the offences alleged in the FIR were made out. Taking up the matter, Justice Bahl fixed August 31 as the next date of hearing, while ordering the continuation of previous order staying further proceedings emanating from the FIR.

