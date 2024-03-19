Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal creating anarchic situation, says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, March 19
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for defying the agencies which have been investigating his corruption and creating an anarchic situation.
In a statement here, Chugh said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons for the ninth time to ask him to appear for interrogation but he has been doggedly defying to disrupt the investigation. He said it reflects how Kejriwal has been defying and insulting the constitutional offices to escape the interrogation.
“If he is confident that he has done no irregularity as a chief minister, where is the reason for him to disobey the ED summons in the last six months?” asked Chugh.
He said that at a time when most of his senior ministers were behind the bars for their alleged involvement in corruption, Kejriwal as head of the entire team, is trying to escape the interrogation.
Chugh said, in Punjab also, the liquor scam needed to be investigated by a central agency because the scam which started from Delhi had also spread over to other states including Punjab.
