Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Wednesday for a three-day tour.

During the visit from September 13 to 15, Kejriwal will participate in several programmes.

This includes inaugurating the first ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar and addressing the issues of Punjab's industrialists through a town hall meeting.

Kejriwal will inaugurate the 'School of Eminence' on September 13 in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar under the 'Education Guarantee' to provide quality education to children. This will be the first ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 such schools in the state. The inauguration will be followed by Kejriwal and Mann addressing the gathering.

The two AAP leaders will hold a town hall meeting with entrepreneurs on September 14 in Amritsar and Jalandhar and on September 15 in Ludhiana and Mohali, where the issues of entrepreneurs will be discussed.

