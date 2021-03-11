Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

PTI

Pune/Mumbai, June 8

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in the custody of the Delhi Police, is the mastermind in the Moosewala murder case, Special Commissioner of Police HS Dhaliwal said on Wednesday. The Maharastra police have, meanwhile, arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, in connection with the killing while his aide Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune, has been identified as one of the shooters.

Mahakal, against whom MCOCA was invoked, was wanted by the Pune (Rural) police for allegedly sheltering Jadhav, against whom a murder case was filed in Pune district in 2021. Maharashtra ADG (Law & Order) KK Sarangal said Mahakal was part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Mahakal and Jadhav were aware of the Sidhu Moosewala murder conspiracy,” he said.

Mumbai cops to quiz gangsterin connection with threat letter toSalman Khan Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit on Wednesday arrived in Delhi to question gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The police were verifying whether the accused had been in jail with Bishnoi in any old case and whether the letter threatening writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan was kept on a bench at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand by members of the (Bishnoi) gang.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police arrived in Delhi to question Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to screenplay writer Salim Khan and his actor son Salman Khan.

