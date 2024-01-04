Delhi court orders release of gangster Deepak Boxer in firing case at Punjab ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s house

ANI

New Delhi, January 4

A Delhi court has ordered the release of gangster Deepak Pahal alias Deepak Boxer in connection with a firing incident at the residence of liquor baron and former Faridkot MLA Deep Malhotra, in Delhi's West Punjabi Bagh on December 3 last year.

The motive behind the firing was Malhotra's refusal to pay the extortion money demanded by Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed Delhi Police.

Deep Malhotra was a SAD MLA from Faridkot in Punjab.

The police sought the gangster’s release saying they found no incriminating evidence against him.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Suman Gupta at the Tis Hazari court, in an order passed on January 2 noted, "Since it is submitted by the Investigation Officer that there is no recovery effected from the accused and there is only a disclosure statement of the accused which has no evidentiary value in the eyes of the law, therefore, in the absence of any incriminating evidence against the accused, he is hereby released from the present case."

The court directed his immediate release if the accused is not required in any other case.

The application for the release of Deepak Boxer was moved by the Crime branch of the Delhi Police.

