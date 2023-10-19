Delhi ex-AAP MLA Avtar joins Akali Dal

New Delhi, October 18
Former Delhi MLA from AAP, Avtar Singh Kalkaji, today joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of party president Sukhbir Badal.
Kalkaji accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of continuously working against the interests of the Sikh community in Delhi and added that this was the main reason for his quitting the party.
“Kejriwal himself stopped observing religious Sikh anniversaries in Delhi and created obstacles in the way of release of Prof Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar,” he said.
Addressing the Delhi unity of his party, SAD chief Badal asked all leaders who had parted ways with the Akali Dal to return to the party. He also attacked Mann over his alleged silence on the statement of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, “who has upheld Haryana’s right over SYL canal waters”.
