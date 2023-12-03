Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Govt turns down CBI plea to probe two IAS officers

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 2

The Punjab Government has turned down the Central Bureau of Investigation’s request to probe two senior IAS officers from Punjab in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

According to sources in Delhi, the CBI wrote to the Punjab Government around three months ago, seeking mandatory permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to investigate 1992-batch IAS officer KAP Sinha, who is currently the Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture as well as Excise) and 2004-batch IAS officer Varun Roojam, who is currently the Excise & Taxation Commissioner.

Sources in Delhi said the state government kept sitting on the file for around three months and finally turned down the permission last week. Citing reason behind turning down the permission to the CBI, the state government said it was a policy matter, sources said.

In September last year, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the residences of Roojam and Joint Commissioner Naresh Dubey and questioned Sinha too. The CBI had also summoned 10 officials from Punjab’s Excise and Taxation Department in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam under Section 160 of the CrPC to record their statements.

As per the SOP laid down by the Union Ministry of Personnel, before starting an investigation against any government official under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the police officer needs to seek approval for conducting such an inquiry or investigation if the alleged offence is related to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties.

