Delhi gurdwara mgmt summoned by Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Jathedar Harpreet Singh has summoned seven office-bearers of the management of the Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha Mai Bhago, situated in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi, at Akal Takht on February 15.

They have been summoned to give explanation for collecting the ‘birdh saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib from different parts of the country at the gurdwara in Delhi. The jathedar said information was received that a Delhi-based gurdwara management recently received 16 holy books from Jaipur and 200 from Bhopal. As per an edict of the Akal Takht, ‘birdh saroops’ can only be received by the SGPC and the DSGMC.