Delhi, Haryana cops acted unconstitutionally: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Criticising the BJP for protecting BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged Friday’s tussle between Punjab, Haryana and Delhi police exposed the saffron party for patronising hate-mongers and anti-social elements.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang claimed Delhi and Haryana police acted at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah, who sided with the ‘troublemaker’.

“The Punjab Police officer who went to inform the Delhi Police was detained at the Janakpuri police station. The Khattar government and the Haryana Police, too, unconstitutionally interfered in the working of Punjab Police,” Kang said, adding it was baffling that the Congress sided with the same Bagga who addressed its party president Sonia Gandhi as ‘bar dancer’. “It only proves that Congress and BJP are just two sides of the same coin,” he said.