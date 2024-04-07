 Delhi High Court to hear transfer plea in ’94 triple murder case tomorrow : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Delhi High Court to hear transfer plea in ’94 triple murder case tomorrow

Delhi High Court to hear transfer plea in ’94 triple murder case tomorrow

Delhi High Court to hear transfer plea in ’94 triple murder case tomorrow


New Delhi, April 6

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear on Monday a plea seeking the transfer of a 1994 triple murder case, in which former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini is an accused, from one trial court judge to another.

The petition is listed for hearing on April 8 before Justice Jyoti Singh.

The petition has sought the transfer of the case from the court of Sunena Sharma, special Prevention of Corruption Act judge, to the court of Additional District Judge Naresh Kumar Laka, who had heard the matter at length on various dates before being transferred to his present roster. The case is going on in the Tis Hazari Court here.

“The present case is one of the oldest identified cases (FIR is of the year 1994). Being a 30-year-old matter and because of the transfer, the new judge will have to rehear the matter again, which would result in further delay,” according to the petition which is filed through advocate Adarsh Priyadarshi.

The transfer petition has been filed in the High Court by Ashish Kumar, brother of one of the three victims. According to the plea, the case is at the stage of final arguments in the trial court.

It said that judge Laka had heard final arguments for five days when the case was transferred to another court on March 19 this year and the new judge would now hear the matter.

The case pertains to alleged involvement of Saini, the then SSP of Ludhiana, in the kidnapping and murder of three persons - Vinod Kumar, Ashok Kumar and their driver Mukhtiar Singh — in 1994 in Ludhiana.

The CBI has alleged that the three men were murdered at the behest of Saini who hatched a conspiracy in connivance with other accused policemen Sukh Mohinder Singh Sandhu, Paramjit Singh and Balbir Chand Tiwari to settle a personal score against the owners of Saini Motors, an automobile dealership in Punjab. Vinod and Ashok were chief financiers to Saini Motors. — PTI

Linked to ex-top cop Sumedh Saini

The case pertains to alleged involvement of Saini, the then SSP of Ludhiana, in the kidnapping and murder of three persons — Vinod Kumar, Ashok Kumar and their driver Mukhtiar Singh — in 1994 in Ludhiana.

