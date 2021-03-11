Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh May 6

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised a stout defence of the Punjab Police’s arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence on Friday. Senior leaders of AAP took turns to justify the Punjab Police’s action for the major part of the day. Apparently, their defence of the police was part of a strategy not to allow the BJP to set a narrative against AAP on the development.

Ignored summons He (Bagga) had been booked several times for his unbecoming conduct. Bagga ignored the five summons of the Punjab Police to subject himself to investigation. — Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi AAP MLA No interference The Punjab Police are working independently and without any political interference. Bagga was arrested as per law. — Malwinder Singh Kang, AAP Spokesperson

They countered BJP leaders’ criticism of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police had registered a criminal case against Bagga at Mohali Police Station for his twitter post against Kejriwal with regard to the film, the “The Kashmir Files”, about a month ago.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj was all guns blazing against Bagga, saying he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines to divide the society. A slew of criminal cases had been registered against him for allegedly violating public order in the past. Bhardwaj counter-charged the BJP of being a “past-master” in creating the division.

He rubbished BJP’s allegation that the Punjab Police violated procedures in arresting Bagga.

The lists of AAP leaders coming on front-foot to defend Kejriwal and police action against Bagga also include MLA, Atishi Marlena, who said BJP harbours “anti-social” elements.

On the other hand, BJP Delhi president Adesh Kumar Gupta led a demonstration against Kejriwal near AAP headquarters. They wanted to take the agitation to the AAP office, but were stopped before the venue.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said action against Bagga was at the prompting of Kejriwal to the Punjab government. “It was to divert public attention from Kejriwal’s yesterday’s announcement that free and subsidized electricity in Delhi would be optional,” Gupta added.

The Punjab AAP today said there was nothing wrong in the Punjab Police going to arrest BJP leader Tejinder Pal Bagga in Delhi.

Party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had always been a troublemaker. In a video message, Kang said: “He often makes statements to instigate people in Punjab and foment trouble here. Though the Punjab Police sent him notices five times, he failed to appear before the investigation officer. The Punjab Police arrested him as per the provisions of the law.” Kang accused the BJP of being supportive of anti-social elements.

