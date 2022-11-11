2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

Faridkot, November 11
A day after the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower and an accused in sacrilege cases, Pardeep Singh of Kotkapura, the Faridkot police on Friday claimed that three of the suspects had been arrested by Delhi Police.
Those arrested include two teenage boys. All those arrested belong to Haryana.
The police claimed that they are close to arresting two more suspects in the case. The identity of these youths had been established and they belong to Punjab, said a senior police officer in Faridkot.
The suspects arrested by Delhi Police have been identified as 26-year-old Jitender, resident of Baniyani village of Rohtak; 14-year-old Mohit Chauhan, resident of Dhanana village of Bhiwani; and 14-year-old Manish Nandal, resident of Bohar village of Rohtak.
Jitender is also an accused in a double murder case in Ambala.
Meanwhile, the body of Pardeep Singh has not been cremated after the autopsy as yet. The family and other Dera followers have placed the body at the Naam Charcha Ghar (the congregation place of the Dera) at Kotkapura. The family said they would decide about the cremation only after having a discussion with the 45-members central committee of the Dera.
