 Delhi Police gets 9-day remand of Sampat Nehra to confront him with Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case : The Tribune India

Delhi Police gets 9-day remand of Sampat Nehra to confront him with Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Case pertains to extortion calls to an advocate in the South East Delhi area

Delhi Police gets 9-day remand of Sampat Nehra to confront him with Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being taken for court hearing. File photo



ANI

New Delhi, June 2

Delhi's Saket Court on Friday sent accused Sampat Nehra to nine days remand of Delhi Police crime branch. Delhi police sought his custody to confront him with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is already in the remand of the Crime Branch in an extortion case.

On Thursday, the court granted ten days of custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to the Delhi Police crime branch. This matter pertains to extortion calls to an advocate in the South East Delhi area.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan granted nine days of police custody remand of Sampat Nehra to the Crime Branch after considering the submissions of the Investigation Officer (IO).

Accused Sampat Nehra was produced on production warrants from Punjab. He was in judicial custody in FIR No. 309/22, U/s 25 Arms Act, Police Station City Kharar, Punjab.

Investigation Officer of Delhi Police interrogated Sampat Nehra for 30 minutes with the permission of the court.

He moved an application seeking interrogation and formal arrest of accused Sampat Nehra.

After arresting Sampat Nehra, IO moved an application seeking nine days of custody of the accused.

IO submitted that accused Sampat Nehra is to be confronted with co-accused Lawrence Bishnoi and to identify the source of weapons which were used in the commission of the offence, to unearth the source of money used by gangs in the commission of offences at various places at Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to unearth the names of other gang members, modus operandi and for sustained interrogation.

Initially, the FIR was lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. This case was registered on the basis of the complaint of advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24. Lawrence was arrested on May 31 in this case.

The court also granted counsel for the accused liberty to talk to the accused for five to 10 minutes every day and via audio/ video call and physically accused for every 30 minutes every alternate day during the entire period of police custody remand subject to the convenience of IO after giving written intimation to IO at least 24 hours prior to the proposed time of the meeting.

The court also directed the CMO of Safdarjung Hospital to provide necessary assistance to facilitate medical examination/check-up of the accused at the office of the Crime Branch in view of the high risk.

Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he on the night of March 23-24, received a call from an unknown international number. The caller had demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

After some time he received multiple calls from an international number and threat to his and his family's life.  

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Nation

BJP on 'weak wicket' in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

8
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

9
Punjab

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Coromandel Express derails in Odisha

Odisha train accident: 50 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore dist

Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The rail...

President, PM besides leaders across political spectrum condole Odisha train accident

President, PM, other leaders condole loss of lives in Odisha train accident; Railways min announces ex-gratia

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way ...

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

WFI chief demanded sexual favours in lieu of supplements and...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Said agitation will be intensified by holding panchayats acr...

PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22

PM Modi to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22

Former British PM Winston Churchill and South African Presid...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Chandigarh Class XI admissions subject to writ petition’s decision: High Court

Chandigarh Class XI admissions subject to writ petition’s decision: High Court

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held