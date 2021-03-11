Sidhu Moosewala case: Delhi Police grill gang members in Tihar jail for calling Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

As part of the probe into the murder case of Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, sources today said an alleged phone call made by an inmate of Tihar jail, Shahrukh, to Canada has been detected by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Sources said Shahrukh was allegedly using a mobile application to talk to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. “Shahrukh was brought to the Special Cell office for questioning. Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana were already being questioned in the murder case. Shahrukh was then confronted with them,” a source said.

Punjab cops likely to record statements A team of Punjab Police are in touch with officials of the Delhi Police

Sources said the Punjab Police might record the statements of the gang members being grilled

Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, a Youth Akali Dal leader, was shot dead on August 7, 2021. He was a college friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, a dreaded gangster and an aide of Goldy Brar. Both wanted to avenge the murder of Middukhera.

Sources said Shahrukh kept in touch with Goldy Brar over the Signal app and his phone is being investigated by personnel of the special cell.

#Canada #goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #punjab police #sidhu moosewala