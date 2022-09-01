Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The Delhi Police have invoked stringent anti-terror provision of the law--Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)--against several of gangsters, including those allegedly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, sources said.

The move came after a direction was given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take strict action against the gangsters, who were in touch with several proscribe terror organisations and possibility of them executing targeted killings in the country, said the sources, adding that the Delhi Police officials were in touch with their counterparts in the NIA and co-ordinating with them in such cases.

It was learnt that the Delhi Police have invoked the UAPA against Moosewala murder case accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, and also members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha.

The list also included absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

Earlier, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had received inputs that members of both gangs were procuring illegal weapons from outside the country to execute targeted killings in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The sources said that the police have registered two FIRs under various Sections of the UAPA and the IPC. Two ACP-rank officers are the investigation officers in the cases.

The first FIR was registered on the basis of inputs received by the Special Cell from sources, informing them about Bishnoi and his associates – Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Kala Jathedi, Jasdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Lakhbir Singh Landa – running their operations from different jails in India as well as from Canada, Dubai and Pakistan.

The other FIR was registered against Bishnoi’s rival gang and mentions Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial alias Lucky Padial, who led the Davinder Bambiha gang since latter’s death in a police encounter in 2016.

It also names Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary, the alleged conspirators behind the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali on August 7, 2021.

Others named in the FIR include Baba Dhala alias Gurvinder, Bhupi Rana, Neeraj Bawania and Sunil alias Tillu Tajapuriya, the sources said.