Delhi raids send jitters in corridors of power in Punjab

Chandigarh, August 19
The CBI raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the government’s liquor policy, has set off alarm bells in Punjab, where a similar excise policy was introduced by the AAP government.
Though no raids had been conducted anywhere in Punjab till the filing of this report, the sequence of events in Delhi since the probe into the excise policy began, has sent jitters in the corridors of power. However, CM Bhagwant Mann and other leaders came out in support of Sisodia. Mann said he was the “best Education Minister” of the Independent India.
Meanwhile, the AAP has asked Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira to apologise for terming the front page coverage by ‘NYT’ on the Delhi model a “fake news”. The paper today clarified that it was a result of “independent reporting”.
