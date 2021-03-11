Delhi Sikh body objects to SGPC's 'interference'

Amritsar, May 3
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) has taken a strong note of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC’s) “undue interference” in gurdwara and Panthic affairs.
Harmeet Singh Kalka, chief, DSGMC, said the SGPC had spared funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore to expedite the Panthic activities in Delhi, including “dharm parchar” (propagation of religion), whereas the issue of “religious conversion” was prevalent more in Punjab.
Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary, DSGMC, pointed out that the SGPC has also started bus service for Delhi-based ‘sangat’ to visit shrines in Punjab. Kalka said had the SGPC and Akal Takht accepted the invitation of the Centre sponsored programme dedicated to the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Lal Qila in Delhi and sent their representatives, the Panthic issues, especially the premature release of Sikh political prisoners languishing in jails, could have been taken up prominently with the Prime Minister. “This occasion was ignored by the SGPC, despite the fact that I was constantly in touch with officials”, he said.
Meanwhile, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked the SGPC, DSGMC and other organisations to make efforts to ensure the release of Sikh political prisoners.
