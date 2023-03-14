Demand for canal water

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: Members of the Nehari Paani Prapati Sangharash Committee met senior officers of the government and demanded canal water for the residents of around 60 villages, which are not covered under canal irrigation system. They said they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to take quick action. TNS

Man held for taking bribe

Fazilka: The VB claimed to have nabbed an aide of Waqf Board Fazilka employee Nazar Ali allegedly for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000. DSP Raj Kumar said that on the complaint of Surjit Singh, the police conducted a raid on Nazar Ali and his personal aide Inderjit Sharma and nabbed the latter. OC

Fertiliser plant staff protest

Bathinda: Employees of the local national fertiliser plant on Monday launched their a two-day sit-in protest to press for acceptance of their 18-point charter of demands, which include revision in their shift allowances, social security and promotion policies. TNS

Chief Engineer takes charge

Nangal: Jagjit Singh assumed charge as Chief Engineer (Generation) of BBMB on Monday. Known as a thermal expert, he has also served in hydro, enforcement, TTI and P and M departments. Before his promotion, he was serving as Deputy Chief Engineer (P and M), Amritsar. TNS

Wet waste to be recycled Ropar: The administration will convert 39,000 tonne wet waste, collected during the Hola Mohalla festival, into organic manure within a month. DC Preeti Yadav said with the involvement of officials from the various departments, volunteers, 100 per cent sanitation and cleanliness was maintained during Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib.

#Sangrur