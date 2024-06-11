Demand raised to resume govt teachers’ transfers

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 10

Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, has asked the Punjab Government to open online teachers’ transfer portal immediately to complete the process of teachers’ transfers which was stopped due to elections’ code of conduct. It also asked the state government to transfer all the teachers on priority basis to their home districts who had been working in other districts, away from their homes for a long period.

DTF state vice president Raghbir Singh Bhawanigarh said today that all teachers should be given chance to apply for the transfer. Besides, no condition should also be imposed on the mutual transfers of the teachers, he added.

