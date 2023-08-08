Demanding aid for flood-hit, Punjab Congress holds protest in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 7

The Punjab Congress, headed by PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, today held a massive protest outside the DC office in Mansa for financial aid for flood victims.

Lambasting the AAP government, Warring said during the Congress regime, the party had allocated funds worth hundreds of crores for the management, cleaning and repair of drainage system and canals before monsoons to reduce the impact of downpour but this government was hell-bent on wasting the funds for self-promotion and other PR activities, he alleged.

Warring also said the Congress leadership wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, submitted memorandums to the Governor, Punjab, and urged the Punjab CM to announce financial aid to flood victims at the earliest.

“We had repeatedly requested the administration and the government to give aid to the victims, but all our efforts went in vain. Now, we will stage protests to demand compensation for the victims and intensify it until our demands are met,” warned the Punjab Congress chief.

Expressing disappointment the way the AAP government ‘mishandled’ the floods that wreaked havoc in the state, Warring said, “I travelled extensively in the state and interacted with victims in the worst flood-hit areas. All victims had one common complaint, that the government they had voted turned a blind eye towards their problems,” he added.

Warring along with local Congress leader reached the Bathinda MC office where he met MC Commissioner Rahul and took up the issue of towing away of vehicles by parking contractor.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said they demanded a minimum of Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for farmers, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses had got damaged, ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the injured and Rs 10 lakh to the families, who had lost their loved ones.

