Demanding MP’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

On the invitation of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Punjab Farm Workers Union, thousands of women marched towards the Governor House today in support of women wrestlers protesting in Delhi.

They also raised the issue of the government’s efforts to allegedly implicate Dr Navsharan in a false case.

Memorandum sent to PM A memorandum was sent to the PM and the activists demanded that Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP nominated in two cases on charges of sexual harassment, be arrested

A memorandum was sent to the Prime Minister and the activists demanded that Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP nominated in two cases on charges of sexual harassment, be arrested. They also demanded that barricading around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi be removed.

They demanded that the harassment of Dr Navsharan, a prominent figure of democratic rights and a well-known intellectual, through ED be stopped and efforts to frame false cases against her and other women activists be stopped. The arrested pro-people intellectuals and democratic rights activists should be released immediately and a safe environment for women should be guaranteed in all institutions, the protesters said.

Before the march to Governor House, thousands of women participated in a huge rally near Gurdwara Amb Sahib. It was addressed by women farm leaders Harinder Bindu, and Kuldeep Kaur Kussa, among others. The speakers said that in the male-dominated society, though women have been victims of oppression, coercion, sexual exploitation and inequality for centuries, after the BJP came to power, they are being treated more unfairly.

The gathering passed a resolution condemning the detention of wrestlers in Delhi today and demanding their immediate release.