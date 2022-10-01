Demanding reinstatement, GoGs hold protest in Sangrur; try to gherao CM Mann’s wife, mother

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, October 1
Demanding reinstatement in jobs, Guardians of Governance (GoG) held a protest in Sangrur today and sought a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
First they protested near the newly-opened office of local AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj and also tried to gherao the mother and wife of CM while later they protested near the local residence of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
After getting information about the inauguration of office of MLA at Railway Chowk by the wife and mother of CM, GOGs converged at the Chowk and raised slogans against Punjab government. They alleged that they worked hard to ensure proper implementation of schemes of Punjab government. However, the Punjab CM scrapped their services by labelling them as non-performers.
“We have all record to prove that we have worked hard and ensured transparency. But Punjab CM termed us as non-performers and scrapped our jobs without any valid reason. Our protest would continue till our reinstatement and we are demanding a meeting with Punjab
CM to make him aware about our work,” said the protesting GOGs.
GOGs from other districts also joined protest at Sangrur, causing tension for Sangrur police. Senior police officers, including SPs, SHOs and officers of civil administration, also reached the spot. They tried their level best to convince protesters, but failed.
Protesters also tried to gherao the vehicle of mother and wife of CM, when both were leaving after the inauguration of MLA’s office. There was a scuffle between cops and GOGs as they pushed each other as cops tried to remove the protesters to clear the passage for the VIPs.
“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has done a good job and working hard since his first day in office. Our CM would fulfil all promises, but we request all to give us some time,” said Dr Manoj Grover, AAP leader from Sangrur.
Later GOGs sat over Haripura road near the local residence of FM and held a protest. They raised slogans against the Punjab government. “Since Punjab government has fixed our meeting with CM on October 6, we have ended our protest today,” said Capt Gulab Singh (retd), GOG incharge of Dirba tehsil.
