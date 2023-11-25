Demands unmet, staff of Punjab's 9 sugar mills go on strike

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 24

At a time when growers are demanding a hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane, employees of nine sugar mills across the state also began an indefinite strike today, seeking the fulfilment of their demands.

Their demands Implementation of the 6th Pay Commission

Regularisation of contractual employees

Permanent job for kin of employee who dies during service

A large number of employees of the Fazilka Central Cooperative Sugar Mills, led by president Het Ram, staged a protest on the mill premises today.

The demands of the employees include the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, regularisation of contractual employees and the provision of permanent job to the family member of an employee who had died during service.

Talking to The Tribune, Hardeep Singh Muggowal, president, Punjab Raj Sehkari Khand Mills Workers’ Federation, alleged that despite repeated meetings with the officials concerned, the government had failed to pay heed to their demands.

He added that the employees had staged protest in front of the office of Sugarfed Punjab in Chandigarh on October 31. As a result of that, the government had invited the representatives of the federation to meet the state Finance Minister on November 20.

Muggowal said the minister had assured them that their demands would be fulfilled before the commencement of the crushing season. However, despite that, Muggowal alleged that the government had not done anything concrete. Thus, the employees have now decided to suspend work until the acceptance of their demands, he said.

Muggowal said the protesters would not allow the commencement of the crushing season if their demands were not accepted. Sources said the government was keen to have the crushing season started in the coming week.

The ongoing protest is likely to hit sugarcane farmers adversely as they would not be able to bring their produce to mills without possessing the slips that are issued by the clerical staff, who have also joined the protest.

#Fazilka