Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 7

“The democracy that Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for is in danger today,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said while addressing party leaders during a day-long hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan to oppose the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Huge posters showing Kejriwal behind bars were put up on the stage. Launching an attack on the Centre, the CM compared AAP’s current struggle with that of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He compared the Centre with the British, referring to it as “kale Angrez”.

Mann said, “Citizens are gripped by fear of what will happen to the country and the Constitution. Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought to ensure freedom for the country and for the cause of a democracy. Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave you the Constitution. Both democracy and the Constitution are in danger today.”

He said, “Kejriwal is an honest man. The Congress and the BJP are afraid of the kind of popularity AAP has gained by becoming a national party in just 10 years. It scares them. The Centre has devised unjust ways — it raids, jails and silences regional leaders.”

Mann urged people to vote for AAP to bring “kranti” (revolution). On leaders who have left AAP, the Chief Minister said, “Those who had to go have left, but they have no stand. AAP needs ordinary faces who love Punjab, not big names.”

AAP ministers Anmol Gagan Mann, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Brahm Shankar Jimpa, besides Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, were among a large number of leaders present on the occasion.

