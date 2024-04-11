Democracy in Pakistan in grip of military, says Ishtiaq Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, April 10

Pakistani expatriate, Swedish political scientist and author Ishtiaq Ahmed today asserted that democracy remains elusive in Pakistan. Speaking at the Prof Ravinder Singh Ravi memorial lecture at Punjabi University, Patiala, Ahmed criticised the recent elections in Pakistan, emphasising the prevalent influence of the military in the country’s affairs.

He highlighted the paradox of Imran Khan’s party winning significant votes, yet failing to secure power, suggesting that it exemplifies the dominance of military rule over democratic processes in the country.

He also pointed fingers at Khan’s administration for fostering religious fundamentalism, which he believes has exacerbated economic challenges in the country. Addressing the problem of economic stability, Ahmed proposed opening trade routes with India as a viable solution.

He emphasised the necessity of secularism for cultural and economic growth. Reflecting on historical events, Ahmed recalled the Partition of India, noting the drastic decline in the population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan shortly after Independence. He commended India’s commitment to secularism, citing it as a cornerstone of the country’s growth.

He said, “At the time of Partition, the population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan was close to over 21 per cent, which was reduced to 1.4 per cent in just few months.”

“What if the Indian government had also decided to do the same? Pakistan would have collapsed. But Indian leadership kept its word and made a statement that a country is not of a particular religion, but of all the people and that is the essence of India’s growth story,” said Ahmed.

Talking with The Tribune, Ahmed underscored the importance of strong leadership and rule of law in preventing communal violence.

Drawing a comparison between the aftermath of 9/11 in the United States and the anti-Sikh riots following Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, Ahmed lamented the lack of accountability in the latter case, suggesting that robust leadership could have stopped the atrocity.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind lauded the institution for fostering open discussions on contentious topics, expressing pride in its commitment to intellectual discourse

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Pakistan #Punjabi University Patiala