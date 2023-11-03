Dengue cases cross 9,000, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

This year is going to be another bad year for the state when it comes to dengue breakout as so far, the number of dengue cases in Punjab is set to touch the 10,000 mark. Last year, around 11,000 cases were reported.

As per the Health Department, 48,177 people were tested for dengue and of them, 9,425 were found positive and seven succumbed to the vector-borne disease. The number of cases has doubled in the last one month. As per health officials, the dengue wave is likely to continue till two weeks as on an average still over 100 fresh cases of dengue are being reported daily.

In the district-wise breakup of the cases, Hoshiarpur tops the chart with 1,195 cases, followed by SAS Nagar 983 cases, Patiala 795, Ludhiana 756, Kapurthala 726, Bathinda 592 and Amritsar 507. Last year, the state had reported 11,030 dengue cases and 41 deaths.

Apart from that 1,144 cases of chikungunya have been reported. Almost half of the cases of the state comes from Amritsar district, which reported 517 cases. Apart from that, Hoshiarpur has reported 164 cases, Tarn Taran 94 cases and Pathankot 86 cases.

