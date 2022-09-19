Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 18

Dengue has started spreading its tentacles in Bathinda district with over 40 cases have been reported this season so far. Health Inspector Jaswinder Kumar said, “We have constituted 16 teams to tackle the dengue and malaria spread in the district this season. These teams are maintaining intensive vigil across the district and are also spreading awareness regarding the preventive measures among residents.”

“On an average, the surveillance teams have found 25 to 30 dengue larvae on a daily basis for past few weeks and have destroyed them. Larvae have been found in 1,600 areas in the district so far. Of the 40 dengue cases reported so far, 12 are from urban areas and the rest are from the rural areas of the district,” Kumar added.

The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.