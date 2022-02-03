Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 2

Denied tickets, local BJP leaders are miffed with the party high command and are “reluctant to canvass wholeheartedly” for the turncoats.

In the crucial last leg of the campaign, many candidates are trying their best to ensure that the BJP cadre are at the forefront while seeking votes.

A couple of days ago, even ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh along with Union Minister and state BJP’s poll incharge Gajendra Shekhawat reached out to local BJP leaders. Since the BJP and the PLC tie-up in the state, the saffron party cadre in many districts are unhappy and miffed with the fact that many of their top leaders have been ignored to “make room for turncoats”.

Sources within the local BJP unit confirmed that the entire cadre wasn’t happy with the decision on ticket allocation, when many senior leaders were left out of the race. “We have been nurturing the BJP cadre in the state even in opposition and during the 10-year coalition government. Now when it was time to give us an opportunity to become MLAs, ‘outsiders’ have been brought in from other parties and given tickets,” they said.

“The state BJP unit pushed my name for Patiala Urban seat and it was cleared even at the top. However, I have no option but to continue with the party and abide by its decision as the central command has given the ticket to Capt Amarinder,” said BJP leader Gurtej Dhillon, who was an applicant from Patiala Urban.

“Senior BJP leaders and even those close to Capt Amarinder have assured to give due political respect to me. I will ensure our workers continue to work for the coalition. I do not want to say anything more,” he added.

Another senior BJP leader confessed that it was hurtful to be replaced by turncoats as their decades of hard work for the party had been ignored. “Openly we can’t comment on the issue as the party high command is keen on winning the polls. But facing our cadre and workers in the city will be tough while asking for votes for outsiders,” he added.

“Now the party high command is assuring to adjust us suitably. But if I would have been the MLA, I would have given a chance to those who have worked for the party for years,” the leader added.

Talking to The Tribune, a few candidates contesting on the BJP or PLC tickets said they had personally visited saffron party leaders in their areas. “But only time will tell if they will work for us with dedication, as everything appears normal when we meet them but they’re reluctant to seek votes in their areas,” they said.

Recently, senior leader Madan Mohan Mittal too left the BJP and joined the SAD after the saffron party denied his son Arvind Mittal the ticket from Anandpur Sahib.

Hurt, but won’t back out I’ll abide by the party’s decision. Three generations of my family have backed the BJP. I am hurt, but I met Shekhawat and Capt Amarinder today and decided to continue to work for the party. Bhupesh Aggarwal, BJP spokesperson

#punjab bjp