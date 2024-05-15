Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 14

With just about a fortnight left for polling in Punjab, the Congress has rushed to constitute the much-delayed campaign committee with focus on adjusting its senior leaders, who were denied ticket.

At least seven such leaders are appointed as chairman, co-chairman, senior vice-chairman and convener of the campaign committee. “It is certainly an attempt to keep the leaders in good humour and check any dissension in the party”, said party leaders.

With PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring defending his personal and party’s prestige in Ludhiana and CLP leader Partap Bajwa canvassing for party candidates across the state, the All-India Congress Committee on Tuesday released a list of committee members.

The committee has been tasked with bringing cohesion in the campaign by candidates and focus on issues raked up by the central leadership against the BJP.

Former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and senior Hindu leader Rana KP Singh, who was a serious contender for the Anandpur Sahib seat, has been nominated as the chairman of the committee.

Another former MLA from the Jandiala Assembly segment Sukhwinder Singh Danny, who was a serious contender for the Faridkot seat, and former Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj, who was seeking ticket from Patiala, have been made co-chairmen. Another former MLA from Sham Chaurasi Pawan Adia, who was seeking ticket from Hoshiarpur, has been made the senior vice-chairman and sitting Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa is the convener.

Another incumbent MP Mohammed Sadique has been made member.

