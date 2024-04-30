Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

PTI

Chandigarh, April 30

Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "displeasure" over being denied the party's ticket from Sangrur.

In his resignation letter to Congress's Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was "upset" with the state leadership and was resigning from the party's primary membership.

Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post.

A former MLA from Dhuri, Goldy was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha election. However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.

On April 16, Goldy expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket and urged the high command not to "betray anyone".

He said the party had made a "commitment" to him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 election.

In 2022, Goldy unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Dhuri and the bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

AAP has fielded cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from the seat, currently represented by Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

