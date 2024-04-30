Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

Chandigarh, April 30
Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "displeasure" over being denied the party's ticket from Sangrur.
In his resignation letter to Congress's Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was "upset" with the state leadership and was resigning from the party's primary membership.
Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post.
A former MLA from Dhuri, Goldy was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha election. However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.
On April 16, Goldy expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket and urged the high command not to "betray anyone".
He said the party had made a "commitment" to him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 election.
In 2022, Goldy unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Dhuri and the bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.
AAP has fielded cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from the seat, currently represented by Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).
Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...