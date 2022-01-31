Denied ticket, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini weighs options

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 30

Having been denied the ticket by the Congress, sitting party MLA from Nawanshahr Angad Singh Saini is likely to file nomination papers either as a BJP candidate or as an Independent in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party, which released its third list of candidates this evening, fielded Satvir Palli Jhikki, district planning committee chairman, from the seat. Jhikki had yesterday announced that he would return the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) ticket.

Angad is married to UP’s Rae Bareilli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh, who rebelled against the Congress high command and moved to the BJP. This is being seen as one of the reasons for the denial of ticket. The Congress had also reportedly got a survey conducted before announcing the decision.

With the PLC candidate giving up the ticket, chances of Angad fighting from its alliance partner cannot be ruled out. Sources close to the family said the plans to contest had already been chalked out, but whether it would be with the BJP or as Independent was yet to be finalised.

Asked if he could go the wife’s way, Angad maintained: “It is not my decision. I have called a meeting of workers tomorrow. I am taking feedback from everyone and will announce my final decision tomorrow.”

Hundreds of workers and party office-bearers gathered at his residence to show solidarity with Angad and threatened to tender mass resignations.

Having been elected at the age of 26, Angad was the youngest MLA in the 2017 elections. This is the first time in over 60 years that the family has been denied the ticket. In 2012, Angad’s mother Guriqbal Kaur was the MLA. His father Parkash Singh had contested twice — winning in 2002 and losing in 2007. His father’s cousin Charanjit Channi was the MLA in 1997, while his grandfather’s brother, Dilbagh Singh, contested from the seat between 1962 and 1992.