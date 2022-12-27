Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, December 27
Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday.
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal's low was 5.5 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced cold weather conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 7.2, 4.4 and 3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
