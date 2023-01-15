Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Our Correspondent

Moga, January 14

Cold weather continues to grip Punjab on the eve of Maghi festival on Saturday. The plains of the agrarian state were covered with a thick blanket of fog, affecting normal life.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bathinda was the coldest city in Punjab where the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.6 degrees Celsius followed by Amritsar 1.2 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Similarly, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 4 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Moga.

The maximum temperature on Saturday in Chandigarh was 12.4 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 15 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 17.3 degrees, Ludhiana 15.2 degrees, Patiala 15.6 degrees, Pathankot 17.9 degrees, Faridkot 15.8 degrees, Barnala 16.5 degrees, Ferozepur 17 degrees, Muktsar 16.1 degrees, Mohali 13.4 degrees, Ropar 13.5 degrees, Gurdaspur 15.1 degrees and Moga 14.0 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature was 17.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Pathankot.

On Saturday, there was a fall of 2.5 degrees Celsius in the average maximum temperature across the state.

Officials of the department said shallow to moderate fog was likely to continue during the next five days.