 'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers : The Tribune India

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Acting on a petition filed by the Chandigarh Administration challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna also issues notice to the dentist on whose petition the high court had passed the impugned order

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 17

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order to Punjab Police to register an FIR and set up an SIT to probe the alleged kidnapping of a dentist by four policemen to prevent him from appearing in a court.

Acting on a petition filed by the Chandigarh Administration challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna also issued notice to the dentist on whose petition the high court had passed the impugned order. It also agreed to consider the impleadment application of Punjab Police.

“This case will need to be considered at length. That’s why we are issuing a stay now,” said the Bench – which also included Justice Hima Kohli.

Directing Chandigarh Police to retain and preserve the records, including CCTV footage, CDR and electronic records relating to the case, the top court posted the matter for further hearing after five weeks.

“How can the high court, while hearing an anticipatory bail plea, direct a special investigation team to be constituted? This is not at all permissible. It’s totally without jurisdiction,” Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj contended.

Terming it as one of the worst cases of police excesses, Bhushan – who represented dentist Mohit Dhawan – said his client had filed a recovery suit against a woman from Nairobi on account of her treatment. He said Dhawan incurred the wrath of a senior police officer who falsely implicated him in several complaints about alleged improper treatment provided by him.

“This case shows very starkly what happens to a citizen of this country if he incurs the wrath of a senior police officer,” Bhushan submitted.

Mohit Dhawan, a Chandigarh-based dentist, had contended before the high court that the conduct of the police officers and their seniors -- who filed affidavits in this case on different occasions -- lacked fairness.

The high court had said the Special Investigation Team probe would be headed by an officer not below the SSP’s rank outside the UT. Justice Harkesh Manuja had on March 3 asked the Punjab DGP to constitute the SIT within a week. The SIT would be assisted by some technical experts in the telecom domain.

“Considering the fact that this case not only has the potential to shake the confidence of the common man in the administration of justice; but if incidents, as alleged by the petitioner, are found to be true, the conduct of police officers would amount to subverting the course of justice by causing interference in the implementation of orders passed by the courts,” the HC had said.

“Exceptional circumstances of this case warrant investigation to be carried out by constituting an SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of SSP outside UT Chandigarh, after registration of an FIR on the basis of representation submitted by the petitioner on February 3, 2022, including the conducts of arresting team,” the high court had said in its order.

Maintaining that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion, the high court had said the statutory authorities entrusted with the administration of justice have to stand on a higher pedestal with sterling integrity so as to dispel any doubt regarding their conduct.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

2
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

3
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

4
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

5
Punjab

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

7
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

9
Himachal

Himachal Vidhan Sabha passes bill to levy water cess on 172 hydropower projects; annual revenue of Rs 4,000 crore expected

10
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Don't Miss

View All
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...

Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Venugopal, in his notice to the Chairman under Rule 188, cit...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: CM Sukhu presents his govt's first budget; new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Acting on a petition filed by the Chandigarh Administration ...

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ED custody by 5 days

Sisodia has been arrested in a money-laundering case related...


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Chandigarh: Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

Panchkula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s ED custody by 5 days

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements