DEO suspended for irregularities in use of grants

Our Correspondent

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 16

Daljinder Kaur, District Education Officer (Elementary Education), Tarn Taran, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Uniform purchase The DEO was accused of putting pressure on BEEOs to purchase school uniform from a particular shop

The orders in this regard were issued by Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, on February 15.

The office of the Taran Taran DEO (EE) has confirmed the development with the order being uploaded on the department’s website.

The suspension orders mention that the suspended DEO had committed fraud and was not following guidelines regarding grants released by the department for the purchase of uniforms for school children.

A grant of Rs one crore was released by the department for the purpose. It is alleged that the suspended DEO had been putting pressure on the Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEO) and school heads to purchase uniforms from a particular shop. Teacher unions had expressed their resentment, but it went unheeded.

During the period of her suspension, the DEO will be posted at the office of the DEO (Secondary), Jalandhar.