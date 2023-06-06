Depleting water table a concern, says Mann

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed concern over the depleting groundwater table and environment pollution in the state. He was chairing a function to mark World Environment Day.

He said immediate steps were required to conserve water and check pollution. He said almost all blocks in the state were in the dark zone as far as groundwater was concerned.

He said the state was using only 34 per cent of its canal water, adding that this would be enhanced in the coming days.