Depressed over low yield, Muktsar farmer kills self

Tribune News Service

Muktsasr: A farmer of Mahni Khera village here allegedly shot himself at his residence. Rachpal Singh, 55, was depressed over low wheat yield. His son Kulwinder Singh said his father was depressed over poor yield on 70 acres, 60 of which were taken on lease. Cops have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. TNS

Parents to get SMS alerts on children’s vaccination

Chandigarh: To ensure mandatory immunisation of children, CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a service to send messages on mobile phones of parents of newborn children aged between 0-5 years for vaccination. He said message with details of vaccination and nearest centre would be sent to parents. TNS

Railways, NDRF hold joint mock drill in Bathinda

Bathinda: GS Narang, ADGM, Ambala Division, and Anil Sharma, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, on Saturday reviewed a mock drill of a train accident conducted jointly by the Railways and NDRF at Bathinda. During the drill, personnel successfully rescued and evacuated victims under simulated conditions,” said Sharma.