Dept asks private schools to display fee structure

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 25

In a bid to ensure transparency in charging tuition fee in private unaided educational institutions, the Department of School Education has directed all schools to notify and display their tuition fee, uniform and books at noticeable place. Display of such information is mandatory under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016, reads a letter of the Director, School Education Department, to all DEOs.

Parents will be at liberty to purchase uniform and books from a shop of their choice. The colour, design and any other specification of the uniform so notified will not be changed for at least for next two years, reads the letter.

Schools have also been asked to display the fee structure on website of the Department of School Education. Directions have been given to schools in municipal towns, Class C, to display the names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three shops where prescribed books are available at a noticeable place. For each school in municipal towns, Class B and A, the number of such shops will be at least five and 10, respectively.

For a school in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Bathinda, the number of such shops will be minimum 20, reads the letter.

In case of change in the uniform design, existing students of a school will be given two years to buy new uniform.