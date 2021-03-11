Punjab Forest Department set to act against DFO over 'faulty' report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Nearly, one and a half years after a judicial officer submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal checkpoints in Ropar district for collection of ‘royalty’ from trucks carrying mining material, the Punjab Forest Department has finally moved to act against an IFS officer.

Amit Chauhan, then Ropar DFO, was part of a five-member panel formed by DC. It reported there were no illegal barriers near mining sites

The report was found to be at a variance with the one sought by the HC from CJM. The HC recommended action against erring officers

Amit Chauhan, then Ropar DFO, was part of a five-member committee constituted by the DC that had reported there were no illegal checkpoints/barriers near the mining sites in the district.

The report submitted by the state government during a hearing of a petition on illegal mining was found to be at a variance with the one sought by the High Court from Harsimranjit Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ropar.

Apart from the DFO, the five-member committee comprised the SDM, District Mining Officer, DSP, and RTA.

Acting on the High Court directions in the petition on illegal mining, regarding disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers, the Director, Punjab Water Resources Department, had written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) in June last year regarding disciplinary action against the erring officer.

The Director, Mining, had refused to buy the argument of the PCCF that the DFO had no concern with the illegal nakas as his role was limited to checking illegal activity in the forest area.

Accordingly, the PCCF last month had forwarded the case to the government for necessary action. The government is learnt to have sought comments from the PCCF.