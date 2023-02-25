Deputy Director booked for forgery

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 24

On the complaint of Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, the Faridkot police on Friday registered a case under Section 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC against Dr Parminder Singh, deputy director, and Dr Avtar Singh (retd), a veterinary officer.

The complainant alleged that the duo tampered with the dispatch register.