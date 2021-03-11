Dera Bassi needs safe drinking water: MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa

Sanjay Bumbroo
Mohali, April 25
In the recent Assembly polls, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, 60, another first-time MLA of the AAP, wrested control of the Dera Bassi constituency in Mohali district, which was the stronghold of the SAD for the past 10 years.
A transporter and agriculturist by profession, Kuljit Singh has been president of the truck union of Dera Bassi for 16 years. He is also vice-president of the All-Punjab Transport Union. Randhawa said his main priority would be to ensure safe drinking water for residents as the underground water had become polluted due to chemical industries in the segment.
Road infra poor
Roads in the constituency are in a shambles. My focus will be on improving the road infrastructure, besides streamlining traffic in Zirakpur. —Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Dera Bassi MLA
Stressing Zirakpur, which has a population of more than 1.9 lakh, has no proper healthcare facilities, Randhawa said he would try to get a hospital equivalent to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, so people did not have to visit Chandigarh for treatment. He said the condition of the educational institutions is also very bad. “Many schools are more than 40 years old and on the verge of collapse. My priority would be to bring funds from the state government for the renovation and upgrade of schools,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...