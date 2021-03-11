Dera Sacha Sauda followers appeal against conviction in sacrilege case

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 21

Four weeks after their conviction, three followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda have challenged a lower court order sentencing them to three-year imprisonment for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district in 2015.

An SIT of the Punjab Police has also challenged the acquittal of two other dera followers, who were co-accused in this case.

On July 7, the court of Rahul Garg had sentenced dera followers Prithvi Singh, Mithu Singh Maan and Amardeep Singh for sacrilege. Two co-accused Satnam Singh and Davinder Singh were acquitted by the court.

Both the dera followers and the SIT have filed applications challenging the lower court order on separate grounds in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana, who has issued a notice to the state government for September 29.

“Perusal of judgment of the lower court shows that appellants were convicted and sentenced under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Notice of the appeal be given to the state for September 29. Record of the learned lower court be also summoned,” the sessions’ court ordered. On November 4, 2015, torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered on the streets of Malke village in Moga district. Similar incidents were reported at Bargari in Faridkot and Gurusar in Bathinda.

